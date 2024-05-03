EC extends poll timings amid heatwave in T’gana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

With heatwave conditions prevailing across the country, mainly in southern India, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday extended poll timings by an hour in 17 Lok Sabha seats of Telangana.

In a notification, the poll body announced that people could now vote in Telangana from 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier timing of 7 am to 5 pm.

All 17 seats in Telangana will witness polling on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections. According to the EC notification, the extended timings would be applicable in Hyderabad, Chevella, Karimnagar, Zahirabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC), Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Pedapalle, Warangal (SC) and Adilabad.

The ongoing heatwave conditions have necessitated political parties to schedule their outreach programmes, door-to-door campaigns and public rallies either in the early morning or evening hours. Such weather conditions will prevail in most districts of the state until May 6.

