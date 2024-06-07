EC gives list of Lok Sabha poll winners to President

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on Thursday handed over a copy of the notification containing names of elected MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha to President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier, the poll panel announced that the model code of conduct (MCC) had been lifted with immediate effect as the Lok Sabha elections had concluded. The MCC had come into effect on March 16.

#Droupadi Murmu #Lok Sabha