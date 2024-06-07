EC gives list of Lok Sabha poll winners to President

New Delhi, June 6
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on Thursday handed over a copy of the notification containing names of elected MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha to President Droupadi Murmu.
Earlier, the poll panel announced that the model code of conduct (MCC) had been lifted with immediate effect as the Lok Sabha elections had concluded. The MCC had come into effect on March 16.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...