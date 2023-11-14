EC issues show-cause notice to Priyanka Gandhi for ‘unverified’ statement against PM Modi

New Delhi, November 14
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly making unverified and false statements with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Acting on a complaint made by the BJP that she had made “false” and “unverified” statements against Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh recently, the poll panel asked her to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday.
In its representation to the poll panel, the BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of making a “baseless and false” claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings (PSUs).
She had purportedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi had given away PSU BHEL to his industrialist friends.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies
Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...
Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media
Notice issued to AAP national convener after BJP approached ...
Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon
Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: One of the 40 trapped labourers speaks to son through pipe
‘I was allowed to speak to my father for a few seconds; he s...
Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq slammed for citing Aishwarya Rai while commenting on their team's poor World Cup campaign
Netizens call his comments ‘shameful’ and ‘disgusting’