EC notice to Priyanka, Kejri for PM remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

The Election Commission on Tuesday sent a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for her comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh. The poll panel also put Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on notice for posting objectionable comments and a video on the PM on his party’s social media handle.

Both notices have been sent on the basis of complaints filed by the BJP, and the two leaders have been asked to reply by November 16. Priyanka had, at a rally in Sanwer, allegedly asked why the PM had palmed off PSU BHEL to his industrial friends.

Kejriwal posted a video where Modi’s image has been superimposed along with that of industrialist Gautam Adani, alluding that the PM allegedly works for the businessman rather than for the nation.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Modi #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra