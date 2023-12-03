EC orders suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar hours after he meets state Congress chief Revanth Reddy amid vote counting

New Delhi, December 3
The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the suspension of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar for violation of the model code of conduct as the counting of votes was underway in the state, sources said.
They said the DGP, along with state police nodal officer Sanjay Jain and nodal officer (expenditure) Mahesh Bhagwat, met Anumula Revanth Reddy, the state Congress president and a candidate, with a bouquet of flowers at his residence in Hyderabad amid the counting of votes.
The DGP opting to meet a contesting candidate out of the total of 2,290 and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray was a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour, sources said.
They said the poll panel has ordered the suspension of DGP Kumar.
The Congress was set to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from power in Telangana, assembly poll results and trends showed.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana
While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a proje...
Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland
BJP leading in 149 of 230 seats, Congress in 59
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP cruising to victory over Congress
Saffron party wins 30 seats, ahead in 84
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Special thanks to mothers, daughters, sisters, youth; this is a vote for developed India: PM Modi on Assembly poll results
Prime Minister thanks people of Telangana, saying BJP bond w...