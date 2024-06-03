EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count

New Delhi, June 3
The Election Commission on Monday refused to grant additional time to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to back his claims that attempts were made to influence 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 vote count for Lok Sabha elections.
Ramesh was asked by the poll panel to submit factual details by Sunday evening of the allegations that he made in a social media post recently.
Ramesh wrote to the EC on Monday seeking a week more to submit his reply.
In a letter to Ramesh, the EC said, “The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/basis of your allegation by 7 PM today -- June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action”.
The EC said his allegation that attempts have been made to influence the district magistrates of around 150 parliamentary constituencies, who are also the returning officers and district election officers, has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process scheduled for Tuesday.
The EC said no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound
While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...
India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission
According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...
Sensex, Nifty race over 3 per cent to record highs as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA
The 30-share BSE Sensex soared by 2,507.47 points to settle ...
Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI
He will also have to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for ...
EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count
The poll body says no DM has reported any such undue influen...