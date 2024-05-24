EC revises 5th phase voter turnout to 62.2%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

The voter turnout in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls held on May 20 has now climbed to 62.2 per cent, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

It is almost 1.3 per cent more than the preliminary figure of 60.9 per cent released by ECI late on May 20 night.

The turnout in the fifth phase is the lowest among all five phases. It was 66.14 per cent in the first phase, 66.71 per cent in the second, 65.6 per cent in the third and 69.1 per cent in the fourth. West Bengal topped with 78.45 per cent turnout, followed by Odisha (73.50 per cent), and Ladakh (71.82 per cent). At 56.76 per cent and 56.89 per cent, Bihar and Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout, respectively.

