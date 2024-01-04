EC set to kick-start LS poll preparations with Tamil Nadu, AP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

The Election Commission is all set to kick-start Lok Sabha poll preparations with the first round of assessment visits to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from January 7 to 10.

Sources said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners will travel to the two southern states to take stock of the

situation and meet with political party representatives. Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections are also due this year.

