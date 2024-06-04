EC: Several milestones reached, record 312 million women voted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Having wrapped up the humungous exercise of voting across seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday said it was all prepared for the counting of votes on Tuesday, while pointing out that several milestones were reached this time, the chief among them being a record 642 million registered voters.

“The counting process is a robust system, randomisation of EVMs, unique numbers of EVMs at all polling stations, sealing of EVMs and signing on paper seals is all in place. Security arrangements are in place. There will be observers watching over the counting process and micro-observers will be present at each table,” said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, while addressing a press conference here on Monday. He said a record-breaking 312 million women participated in the poll. “We have created a world record of 642 million voters. This is 1.5 times voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times voters of 27 countries in EU,” Kumar said. Around 68,000 monitoring teams, 15 million polling and security personnel were deployed to manage the General Election while 135 special trains were commissioned to ferry security forces and 1,692 air sorties were involved.

Can’t do much: CEC on BJP’s Surat walkover

On the BJP getting a walkover in the Surat LS seat even before polling in Gujarat, CEC Rajiv Kumar said the panel could act only if candidates complained of pressure for withdrawing nominations.

Notices to party chiefs on purpose

The EC on Monday said the aim behind sending notices of poll code violations to party chiefs rather than star campaigners was to make them realise their responsibilities.

