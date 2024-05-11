EC should be open to criticism, says Chidambaram

New Delhi, May 10
Congress leader P Chidambaram has asserted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should be open to criticism, highlighting both its commendable actions and its shortcomings. He questioned why the ECI believes it should be exempt from criticism when other institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) and the Finance Commission are subject to scrutiny.
Chidambaram emphasised the need for Parliament to convene and hold a comprehensive discussion on the ECI's performance, with all political parties sharing their experiences of contesting elections under its supervision.
The Congress leader cited the recent letter from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, which raised valid concerns, suggesting that while the ECI may refute these points, there should be no cause for offence.
