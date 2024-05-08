EC to Telangana: Defer payment to farmers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The Telangana Government has been directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to defer the payment under its Rythu Bharosa scheme (earlier known as Rythu Bandhu) to farmers until the Lok Sabha elections are held in the state on May 13.

In a letter to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, the poll body has said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had violated the model code of conduct by saying in his public speeches that the scheme’s payout would be given on or before May 9. Elections to all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

“In the above premise and clear violation of the model code of conduct by Revanth Reddy, president Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and star campaigner and CM, the commission has directed that the disbursement of balance instalment under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for rabi season 2023 be released only after the completion of poll in the state on May 13,” the commission said in the letter.

“After taking cognisance of the attempts by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to claim credit for the disbursement of the instalments under the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme and violating the model code of conduct by making statements to the media, the Election Commission of India has ordered deferral of the undisbursed instalments till after poll day i.e May 13,” an official statement said.

