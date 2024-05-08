EC to Telangana: Defer payment to farmers

New Delhi, May 7
The Telangana Government has been directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to defer the payment under its Rythu Bharosa scheme (earlier known as Rythu Bandhu) to farmers until the Lok Sabha elections are held in the state on May 13.
In a letter to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, the poll body has said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had violated the model code of conduct by saying in his public speeches that the scheme’s payout would be given on or before May 9. Elections to all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.
“In the above premise and clear violation of the model code of conduct by Revanth Reddy, president Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and star campaigner and CM, the commission has directed that the disbursement of balance instalment under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for rabi season 2023 be released only after the completion of poll in the state on May 13,” the commission said in the letter.
“After taking cognisance of the attempts by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to claim credit for the disbursement of the instalments under the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme and violating the model code of conduct by making statements to the media, the Election Commission of India has ordered deferral of the undisbursed instalments till after poll day i.e May 13,” an official statement said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14