 EC uploads electoral bond data, company under ED scanner among top donors : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • EC uploads electoral bond data, company under ED scanner among top donors

EC uploads electoral bond data, company under ED scanner among top donors

Billionaires to lesser-known firms figure in the list

EC uploads electoral bond data, company under ED scanner among top donors


Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, March 14

Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Ltd, a lesser-known firm probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), bought electoral bonds worth over Rs 1,350 crore under two different sets of companies, showed the data uploaded by the Election Commission on its website a day before the Supreme Court-fixed March 15 deadline.

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd, which has bagged contracts of several large infrastructure projects, bought bonds worth Rs 966 crore, according to the data shared with the EC by the State Bank of India, the authorised seller of electoral bonds, on March 12.

The top 10 donors contributed around Rs 4,000 crore through the bonds. Among the known corporates, Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd bought Rs 398 crore worth of bonds while Sunil Bharti Mittal’s three companies coughed up an amount of Rs 246 crore. Steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal bought Rs 35 crore worth of bonds in his individual capacity.

22,217 bonds purchased between April 1, 2019, and Feb 15, 2024

22,030 redeemed by parties

The other known buyers included SpiceJet, IndiGo, Grasim Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Apollo Tyres, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wines, Welspun, Sun Pharma, Vardhman Textiles, Jindal Group, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, CEAT Tyres, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC, Kaypee Enterprises, Cipla and UltraTech Cement. MRF, JK Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Force Motors, Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Avon Cycles, Dempo Industries and Essel Mining also feature in the list.

The two-part data relates to the purchase of bonds by companies and individuals of mainly three denominations of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore, dating from April 12, 2019, to January 11, 2024. In the second part, it contains details of bonds encashed by major political parties during the same period. However, the data does not provide any correlation as to which company or individual donated funds to which political party.

While the list of companies that purchased the bonds comprises the who’s who of India’s corporate world, the bulk of purchases are in the name of Future Gaming and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. Megha Engineering is headed by PP Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy, considered close to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The company has handled major projects like the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana, Char Dham Railway Tunnel Project and Zojila Tunnel Project, to name a few.

Yet another company in the list, Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd, donated around Rs 410 crore. Incidentally, its director Tapas Mitra (as per details mentioned in Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ data DIN 05353855) is also reportedly associated with eight companies bearing the Reliance name. The ED had in September 2023 filed a chargesheet against Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited and 15 other companies before a special PMLA court in Kolkata in a PMLA case. The accused were found engaged in selling of lotteries organised by the states of Sikkim and Nagaland across the country, including West Bengal.

In the data containing the names of political parties that encashed electoral bonds, the BJP's name is mentioned 8,633 times and that of the Congress 3,146 times. Meanwhile, Amitabh Dubey, in charge of research and monitoring in the Congress' communication department, stated on X, “The donors file has 18,871 entries, the recipients file has 20,421 entries. Why the discrepancy?”

Parties that got funds

The recipients of funds through electoral bonds include BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JD(S), NCP, TMC, JD(U), RJD, AAP, SP, National Conference, BJD, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, JMM, Sikkim Democratic Front and Jana Sena Party

BJP arm-twisted firms to donate

Was it blackmail, extortion, loot and coercion to get more donations? A fresh probe shows 15 more companies donated to BJP after ED, CBI, IT raids, making it a total of 45 firms paying BJP nearly Rs 400 crore. — Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president

(With PTI inputs)

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 Cabinet ministers

2
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

3
India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

4
India

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

5
Patiala

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

6
Punjab

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

7
India

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

8
Punjab

Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt

9
India

Central Government blocks 18 OTT platforms for publishing vulgar content

10
India

‘Position unchanged’: New Zealand after Canada protests remarks on Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow

Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow

The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...

Electoral bonds case: Supreme Court tells its registrar (judicial) to ensure data filed by EC before it in sealed cover is scanned, digitised

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...

CAA: Supreme Court to hear pleas for stay on implementation of Citizenship Amendment Rules

Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, faces allegation of sexual assault

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM over allega...


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Purohit hits back at Mayor over free water

Banwari Lal Purohit hits back at Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor over free water

Sleep apnea cases rising in youth

Chandigarh to replace 100 diesel buses with electric ones

Chandigarh: BJP attacks AAP’s Ahluwalia, terms him as ‘Super Mayor’

Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor launches project to boost water supply in Maloya

Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Kejri takes ED to court over excise case summons

Refugees protest near CM’s home, seek apology for ‘anti-CAA’ remarks

Teenager’s wild drive kills one, injures nine in Ghazipur market

CAA dangerous for country’s security: CM

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments