Economy moving in right direction: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday cleared a gross additional spending of Rs 1.29 lakh crore by the Centre in the current fiscal ending March 2024. This would include additional spending of Rs 58,378 crore while Rs 70,968 crore will be matched by funds from savings and receipts.

The House passed the Supplementary Demands for Grants but before that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — replying to the discussion — said fiscal prudence is the top priority of the government without compromising on social welfare.

“The economy is moving in the right direction. We have become the fastest-growing economy. Q2 growth of 7.6 per cent is the highest in the world,” the minister said.

