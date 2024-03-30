EC’s cVigil app got over 79K complaints, 99% resolved so far

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

The cVigil app of the Election Commission of India (ECI) has received over 79,000 complaints of model code of conduct-related violations ever since the announcement of General Election. Almost 99 per cent of these have been resolved. Around 89 per cent of these complaints were resolved within 100 minutes, sources claimed.

Key issues 58,500 complaints were against illegal hoardings and banners 1,400 pertained to money, gifts and liquor distribution 2,454 pertained to defacement of property No exit poll from April 19 till June 1 The EC has issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7 am of April 19 and 6.30 pm of June 1 when votes will be cast for the Lok Sabha and four state Assembly polls.

More than 58,500 complaints (73 per cent of the total) were against illegal hoardings and banners. More than 1,400 pertained to money, gifts and liquor distribution. Close to 3 per cent of the complaints (2,454) pertained to defacement of property.

Out of the 535 complaints received for display of firearms and intimidation, 529 had already been resolved, the ECI said in a statement. Around 1,000 complaints related to violations with regard to campaigning norms.

Announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha poll on March 16, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had urged citizens to be vigilant and use the app to report model code of conduct violations and distribution of any kind of inducement to voters.

cVigil is a user-friendly and easy to operate application that connects vigilant citizens with the district control room, returning officer and flying squads teams.

