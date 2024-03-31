ED arrests 3 PFI ‘weapon trainers’

New Delhi: Three alleged members of the banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested by the ED on money-laundering charges, official sources said on Saturday. Abdul Khader Puttur, Anshad Baddrudin and Firoz K were working as physical trainers for the PFI, the sources said. The accused were produced before a special court in New Helhi on Saturday.
