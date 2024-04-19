ED arrests Amanatullah in Waqf Board case

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, April 18

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi Waqf Board.

He was arrested by the agency after several hours of grilling, which had begun in the morning, when Khan had arrived at ED’s office.

He had to appear before the agency after the Supreme Court on April 15 had refused to entertain Khan’s plea seeking anticipatory bail. Khan was directed by the Supreme Court to join the probe on April 18, sources said. Earlier, the ED had moved the PMLA court in Delhi against the AAP MLA, citing non-compliance with its summons alleging that Khan, previously a witness, later became an accused in the case and was evading investigation.

The ED had filed the chargesheet against accused Zeeshan Haider, his partnership firm Skypower, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, and Qausar Imam Siddiqui in the case.

