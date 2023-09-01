ED arrests Mumbai co's MD under PMLA

New Delhi: The ED has arrested the promoter and MD of Mumbai-registered Topworth Steels and Power Private Limited and the Topworth Group, Abhay Narendra Lodha, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case linked to an alleged Rs 63.10 crore bank fraud. TNS
Three lynched by kin over crop damage
ranchi: At least three members of a family, including two women, were beaten to death by around 10 of their relatives on Thursday after pigs allegedly destroyed crops in the latter’s farm at Ormanjhi, about 25 km from the Jharkhand capital, the police said. The victims were beaten with sticks and agricultural tools. PTI
SC website faces phishing attack
new delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a public alert about its website having been subjected to a phishing attack. The apex court’s Registry said a fake website, impersonating its official website, had been created. The CJI also cautioned advocates against it. TNS
Collegium recommends 5 as permanent judges
New Delhi: The SC Collegium has recommended five additional judges — Justices AA Nakkiran, Nidumolu Mala, S Sounthar, Sunder Mohan and KK Babu — as permanent judges in Madras HC. PTI
8 killed, 18 hurt in Manipur violence over 3 days
Imphal: Eight persons have been killed and 18 injured in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts following continuous gunbattle between Kukis and Meiteis over the last 72 hours, officials said. PTI
India’s indigenous N-plant assumes full capacity
New Delhi: India’s largest indigenous 700-MWe Kakrapar nuclear power plant unit-3 in Gujarat has started working at full capacity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it's for EC to decide, Centre tells Supreme Court
But says can’t give exact timeframe on restoring statehood
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’