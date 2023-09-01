ED arrests Mumbai co's MD under PMLA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The ED has arrested the promoter and MD of Mumbai-registered Topworth Steels and Power Private Limited and the Topworth Group, Abhay Narendra Lodha, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case linked to an alleged Rs 63.10 crore bank fraud. TNS

Three lynched by kin over crop damage

ranchi: At least three members of a family, including two women, were beaten to death by around 10 of their relatives on Thursday after pigs allegedly destroyed crops in the latter’s farm at Ormanjhi, about 25 km from the Jharkhand capital, the police said. The victims were beaten with sticks and agricultural tools. PTI

SC website faces phishing attack

new delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a public alert about its website having been subjected to a phishing attack. The apex court’s Registry said a fake website, impersonating its official website, had been created. The CJI also cautioned advocates against it. TNS

Collegium recommends 5 as permanent judges

New Delhi: The SC Collegium has recommended five additional judges — Justices AA Nakkiran, Nidumolu Mala, S Sounthar, Sunder Mohan and KK Babu — as permanent judges in Madras HC. PTI

8 killed, 18 hurt in Manipur violence over 3 days

Imphal: Eight persons have been killed and 18 injured in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts following continuous gunbattle between Kukis and Meiteis over the last 72 hours, officials said. PTI

India’s indigenous N-plant assumes full capacity

New Delhi: India’s largest indigenous 700-MWe Kakrapar nuclear power plant unit-3 in Gujarat has started working at full capacity.

