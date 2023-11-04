ED being used as weapon, says Jairam Ramesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Friday said faced with the prospects of a certain defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the PM had unleashed its last and only remaining ‘astra’ — ED ‘Modiastra’ — to damage the reputations of Congress leaders.

"But the people of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the Congress party's 'kavach'. Mr Modi's threats and intimidations will only strengthen the resolve of voters who know this is just election drama reflecting the BJP's desperation," Jairam said.

Meanwhile, the YSR Telangana Party said on Friday that it would not contest the November 30 Assembly polls in the state and would support the opposition Congress.

YSRTP president YS Sharmila, daughter of the late CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, announced supporting the Congress to end the "corrupt and anti-people rule" of the BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She said she would not like to stand as a hurdle by splitting the anti-government votes when there was a possibility of a regime change in the state. /PTI

