ED chargesheets Lalu’s wife Rabri, 2 daughters in land-for-jobs scam

New Delhi, January 9

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first chargesheet in the land-for-jobs scam naming RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti among others.

Lalu’s another daughter, Hema Yadav (40); “close associate” of the Lalu family Amit Katyal (49), Railways employee and alleged beneficiary Hridayanand Chaudhary; and firms AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd and AB Exports Pvt Ltd have also been named in the chargesheet.

The Rouse Avenue Court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on the chargesheet on January 16.

Katyal was apprehended in the case by the ED in November last year while Lalu was summoned by the agency but is yet to depose. His son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had deposed once before the agency. He has been asked to appear again.

The other accused have been named in the chargesheet without arrest.

to file supplementary chargesheets in the case. The agency told the court on Tuesday that a probe into the matter was currently underway and it would file a supplementary chargesheet in coming days.

A 4,751-page chargesheet has been filed in the matter, the agency told the court.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne directed the ED to file an e-copy of the chargesheet and documents today itself.

Rabri, Misa, and two other daughters of Lalu — Chanda and Ragini — have been questioned in the case by the ED. The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu was the Railway Minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Railways for which they transferred their land to family members of Lalu and AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd as bribe.

AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd is allegedly a “beneficiary company” in the case and its registered address in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony was being used by Tejashwi, the ED had said earlier.

