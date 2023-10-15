ED conducts raids in Rajasthan paper leak case

PTI

New Delhi, October 14

The Enforcement Directorate Saturday said it has seized Rs 12 lakh in cash along with "incriminating" documents after conducting raids in connection with an alleged recruitment exam paper leak case in Rajasthan.

The fresh searches were undertaken at seven residential premises of Congress leader Dinesh Khodania, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Spurdha Chaudhary, Ashok Kumar Jain, Suresh Dhaka and others over the alleged leak of senior teacher second grade competitive examination 2022 paper, the agency said in a statement.

Khodaniya alleged the agency's action was politically motivated. He also said he will soon file a defamation case against Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena for allegedly levelling false allegations. He said he doesn't have links with the arrested Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara, who has been arrested in this case.

#Congress #Enforcement Directorate #Rajasthan