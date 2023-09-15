ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief

PTI

New Delhi, September 15

IRS officer Rahul Navin was appointed as in-charge director of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday on the completion of tenure of the incumbent Sanjay Kumar Mishra, officials said.

According to an official order, Navin, a 1993-batch IRS officer, will hold the charge till the appointment of a regular director or until further orders. Navin is currently the ED’s special director.

The order stated that the President “is pleased to order the cessation of tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra...as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate on 15.09.2023.”

In July, the Supreme Court granted an extension of tenure to ED chief Mishra till September 15 but made it clear there will be no further extension.

The SC order came days after it had held as “illegal” two notifications by the Centre granting extension of service, for one year each time, Mishra as the chief of the Enforcement Directorate.

