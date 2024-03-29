ED files case against Kerala CM’s daughter Veena Vijayan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan, her IT company Exalogic Solutions and some others to probe a case of alleged illegal payments made by a private mineral firm, Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd, to her and the company, sources informed.

The agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act and it is likely to summon those involved in the matter, sources informed further.

The case emanates from an Income Tax Department investigation where it was alleged that Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions between 2018 and 2019, even though the company had not provided any service to the mineral firm.

