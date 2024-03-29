ED files case against Kerala CM’s daughter Veena Vijayan

New Delhi, March 28
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan, her IT company Exalogic Solutions and some others to probe a case of alleged illegal payments made by a private mineral firm, Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd, to her and the company, sources informed.
The agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act and it is likely to summon those involved in the matter, sources informed further.
The case emanates from an Income Tax Department investigation where it was alleged that Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions between 2018 and 2019, even though the company had not provided any service to the mineral firm.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...