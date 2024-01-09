ED files first charge sheet in railways land-for-jobs case, names Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

PTI

New Delhi, January 9

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed its first charge sheet in the railways land-for-jobs-linked money-laundering case, naming former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her MP daughter Misa Bharti.

An alleged “close associate” of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, Amit Katyal, some other individuals and companies have been named in the prosecution complaint (charge sheet), they said.

The charge sheet has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and the court has listed the matter for January 16, sources said.

Katyal was arrested in the case by the ED in November last year while Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were summoned by the agency but they have not yet deposed.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

