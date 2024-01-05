ED files fresh chargesheet in Mahadev app case

New Delhi/Raipur: The ED has filed a fresh chargesheet before a special court in Raipur in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal betting and gaming through the Mahadev online book app. PTI
Hospitals can only charge processing fee for blood
new delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has issued directions stating that hospitals and blood banks can only charge processing fee for blood in order to combat overcharging. TNS
NMC for reasonable work hours for resident docs
new delhi: The new Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations of the NMC say medical institutions should allow resident doctors to work only for “reasonable” hours and rest for “reasonable time” in a day.
Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open
not part of US-led operation so far