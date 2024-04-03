ED files money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra

PTI

New Delhi, April 2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in connection with an alleged cash-for-queries scam case, official sources said on Tuesday.

The federal agency filed the enforcement case information report, the ED equivalent of a police FIR, against the two, taking cognisance of a CBI complaint, the sources said. The ED case was registered two-three days ago. It has been probing the two under the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act and has called Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani in this case for questioning, but they have not disposed till now, citing official engagements.

The CBI had last month conducted searches, after filing its FIR, at the premises of Moitra, a former TMC MP from the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal. She has been renominated by the Trinamool Congress to contest in the General Election.

The CBI registered an FIR against her and Hiranandani on the directives of Lokpal which has instructed the agency to file its report within six months. The Lok Sabha had expelled Moitra last December for “unethical conduct”.

