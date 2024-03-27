 ED files money-laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena, her IT firm : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ED files money-laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena, her IT firm

ED files money-laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena, her IT firm

The case was filed after ED took cognisance of a complaint registered by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office

ED files money-laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena, her IT firm

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan. File



PTI

Kochi, March 27

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money-laundering case to probe charges that a Kochi-based private firm made illegal payments to an IT company owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan and some others, official sources said on Wednesday.

The federal agency has registered the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to summon the alleged beneficiaries of these funds and others involved, the sources said.

The ED case has been booked after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), an investigative arm of the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry, they added.

The case came to light after the income-tax department found that Cochin Minerals And Rutile Limited (CMRL) made an alleged illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena Vijayan’s company—Exalogic Solutions—in 2018 and 2019, even though the information technology (IT) firm had not provided any service to the private company.

The Karnataka High Court last month dismissed a plea filed by Exalogic Solutions against the probe initiated by the SFIO.

According to reports quoting the Income Tax Interim Board for Settlement, the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena Vijayan’s firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by Veena Vijayan’s firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis “due to her relationship with a prominent person”, the reports have claimed, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the income-tax department.

However, the chief minister has rubbished the charges, saying they were made to tarnish his image and defame him.

The sources said the ED will probe all the alleged illegal payments made by the private company to “influential and politically-linked persons”.

CPI (M) criticises ED move; Congress terms it ‘election stunt’

Thiruvananthapuram: The ED move triggered a sharp reaction from CPI (M) in Kerala on Wednesday as it accused the Central agency of doing “daily labour” for the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The opposition Congress, which has been alleging a secret pact between the saffron party and CPI(M) in the state, however, reacted cautiously and raised suspicions that it was an “election stunt” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, while BJP justified the move, saying corrupt people should have to face the consequences too.

Strongly criticising the ED move, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan asked whether the agency had any credibility.

The ED was one of the prominent agencies in the country, which the Supreme Court had said had lost its credibility, he said at a press conference here.

“It (the case) will be dealt with in an appropriate way,” he said, reacting to a query about the Enforcement Directorate filing a money-laundering case against Vijayan’s daughter Veena, her IT company and others to probe alleged illegal payments made by a private mineral firm to her and the company.

Replying to a question as to whether the CM was being targeted through the Central probe, the Left veteran asked whom they could not target.

“You can target anyone politically. But the question is, who is targeting. It (ED) is doing the daily labour for the BJP,” Govindan said.

Meanwhile, Satheesan described the ED case against the CM’s daughter as just an “election stunt” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He said the case was just to prove that there was no connection between the Left and the BJP.

Though an investigation has been going on in the matter for some time, even a notice has not been served to the CM or his daughter so far, he told reporters in Palakkad.

Similar investigations had been launched into the Life Mission and Karuvannur Cooperative bank scams in the state earlier, but they have reached nowhere, he said, adding the ED does not have the same enthusiasm it shows in other states when it comes to Kerala.

The LoP also alleged that all these investigations would be settled between the CPI(M) and the BJP through middlemen.

However, the BJP state leadership reacted by saying that those who indulged in corruption should have to face its consequences too.

Responding to questions from mediapersons about the ED case, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, corrupt people have to answer for their deeds.

He said the CPI(M)’s argument that their leaders were being hunted down by Modi would not stand anymore.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Kerala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

2
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

3
Jalandhar

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

4
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

Ravneet Bittu’s exit has Congress red-faced

6
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

7
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

8
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

9
Entertainment

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

10
Himachal

Massive fire breaks out at ceiling fan manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Enforcement Directorate raids residences of IAS officers in guava orchard scam

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now

What is the alleged guava orchards scam?

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...

ED's request for time to file reply to Kejriwal's challenge to arrest a delay tactic: Advocate Singhvi tells Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

The court posted Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest ...

ED files money-laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena, her IT firm

ED files money-laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena, her IT firm

The case was filed after ED took cognisance of a complaint r...

Election Commission issues show-cause notices to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting women

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate get Election Commission notice for remarks targeting women

The two have been asked to respond by March 29 evening


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

Amritsar MC chief resolves sewer complaints on spot in Chheharta

Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Keep strict vigil on liquor dealers: Amritsar DC

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Congress chief, BJP secretary get ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan

Chandigarh: Panel to assess need for Burail jail expansion

AAP workers hold protest near BJP office in Panchkula

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi government will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

BRS leader K Kavitha spends first night at Tihar jail, served prison food

Restaurant owner shot dead in northeast Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku set to quit AAP, to join BJP later today

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

3 years, 3 elections, 3 parties for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala: 8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Toll-free number 1950 launched to get info related to elections: Kapurthala DC

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Nepalese man hacks 65-yr-old father to death

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joining BJP comes as shocker, changes political dynamics

ASI dies, 2 cops hurt as vehicle hits tree

Newborn found dead in drain at Kirpal Nagar

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Stray dogs maul child in Sirhind

Consumers forum briefs Patiala MC commissioner on civic issues

Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Khalsa College holds fest