ED files money laundering case to probe drug racket linked to ex-DMK man

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case to probe an international drugs trafficking racket that allegedly involves an arrested former functionary of the DMK, official sources said Sunday.

The case has been filed by the federal agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a bunch of FIRs, including the recent Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case where 36-year-old Jaffer Sadiq was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kgs of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate