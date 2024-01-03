ED raids Jharkhand CM's press adviser, others in Jharkhand and Rajasthan in illegal mining and money-laundering case

PTI

Ranchi, January 3

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths are conducting searches at over 10 locations in Jharkhand and Rajasthan in connection with an illegal mining and money-laundering case, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the central probe agency has carried out searches at the residences of Abhishek Prasad, press advisor to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Rajendra Dubey, DSP, Hazaribag.

Sleuths of the investigating agency also searched the residences of the Sahibganj district collector in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, sources added.

Despite repeated attempts, ED officials could not be contacted for comment.

#Enforcement Directorate #Hemant Soren #Illegal Mining #Jharkhand #Rajasthan