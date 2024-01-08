ED raids premises of Karnataka Congress MLA Nanjegowda in money laundering probe

Bengaluru, January 8
The premises of Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda and some of his linked entities were raided on Monday morning by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.
The 61-year-old legislator represents the Malur seat in the Karnataka assembly.
The searches are covering his premises and some of his linked entities in Malur and Kolar districts as part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
The ED case is understood to have been filed on the basis of some local police FIRs.
Nanjegowda is also the president of the Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Union Ltd.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The Bench directs the 11 convicts to surrender and go back t...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
Search for ‘Lakshadweep’ in Google trends at 20-year high; celebrities power PM's island push
Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham an...
Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat
The lawsuit alleges that the officer's conduct was high-hand...