ED raids Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra; CM's son summoned

New Delhi, October 26
Turning the heat on the ruling Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the premises of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son in a foreign exchange violation case.
The agency also searched the premises of party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla. Dotasra is the party candidate from Lacchmangarh seat of Sikar against BJP’s Subhash Maharia. He is also the sitting MLA from this seat while Hudla is an Independent MLA and the Congress has fielded him from the Mahua Assembly seat this time.
The agency also summoned the Chief Minister Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law. Vaibhav has been asked to depose before the investigative agency’s office either in Jaipur or in New Delhi on Friday.
The summons are linked to the recent ED raids against Rajasthan-based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd, Vardha Enterprises Pvt Ltd and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others.
