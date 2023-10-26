ED raids Rajasthan Congress chief in money-laundering case related to exam paper leak matter

PTI

Jaipur, October 26

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and the party candidate from Mahua Assembly seat as part of a money-laundering investigation into the alleged exam paper leak case in the poll-bound state, official sources said.

The premises of Dotasra, a former minister for school education, in Sikar and Jaipur apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others are being searched, they said.

An armed escort of Central Reserve Paramilitary Force (CRPF) accompanied the ED teams.

Soon after the searches commenced, Dotsara wrote "Satyameva Jayate" on X.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, too, posted a message confirming the raids on Dotasra and about an ED summons to his son Vaibhav Gehlot, saying the ED raids are being done every day in the state "as the BJP does not want that the Congress's guarantees reach the women, farmers and the poor."

Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25.

Dotasra is the party candidate from Lacchmangarh seat of Sikar against BJP's Subhash Maharia. He is also the sitting MLA from this seat.

Hudla is an independent MLA and the Congress has fielded him from the Mahua Assembly seat this time.

Former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara and two other people identified as Anil Kumar Meena and Bhupendra Saran were arrested by the ED in this case. It had first raided multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of the investigation in June.

The money-laundering case stems from FIRs filed by the Rajasthan Police against the accused.

The accused, "in connivance with each other leaked the question paper of general knowledge of Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Examination, 2022, which was scheduled to be conducted by RPSC on December 21, 22 and 24, 2022, and provided it to the appearing candidates for the consideration amount of Rs 8 lakh-10 lakh per candidate," the ED had said.

