ED summons Soren’s media adviser, DC in mining case

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, January 6

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s media adviser Abhishek Prasad for questioning at its Ranchi office on January 16 in connection with an alleged illegal mining case.

In connection with the same case, Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramniwas Yadav has also been summoned for questioning on January 11 by the agency, sources privy to developments said.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier this week conducted searches at Prasad’s residence and other locations in connection with the case.

Searches have been conducted at Deputy Commissioner’s residences in Jharkhand and Jaipur also, the sources said. Meanwhile, last week, Soren was sent summons for the seventh time in which the central investigative agency asked him to decide the date, time and place for questioning in the alleged illegal mining case.

The Chief Minister had skipped the deadline for responding to the latest summons, which was December 31, 2023, and had then sent a reply after two days in which he had said the agency was conducting a biased investigation.

