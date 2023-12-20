ED summons Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad for questioning in money-laundering case

New Delhi, December 20
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for questioning in the Railways’ land-for-job money-laundering case probe, official sources said on Wednesday.
While Tejashwi has been asked to depose on December 22, Prasad has been asked to appear on December 27 to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the Railway Minister in the UPA-1 Government.
It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group “D” positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in lieu, these people transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister Prasad and a linked company A K Infosystems Private Limited.
