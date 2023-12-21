Enforcement Directorate summons Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for questioning in the railway land-for-jobs money laundering case probe. PTI

Order on Moitra’s defamatory content plea reserved

New Delhi: The Delhi HC has reserved its order on an interim plea by TMC leader Mahua Moitra seeking to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey from posting any alleged fake and defamatory content against her. PTI

Silkyara: Report termed rocks ‘poor to very good’

New Delhi: The geological report prepared before the start of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel project showed that the rock classification of the tunnel’s alignment ranged from “poor to very good”. PTI

Cong gets Rs 2.81 cr in crowdfunding

New Delhi: The Congress received Rs 2.81 crore within 48 hours of launching its crowdfunding campaign, with more than 1.13 lakh people donating to the party. The crowdfunding campaign was launched on Monday by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI

MoD signs contract for 6 ships with MDL

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai, for procurement of six next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard at a cost of Rs 1,614.89 crore.

