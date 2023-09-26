ED tells SC it will not summon BRS leader Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case till Nov 20

New Delhi, September 26
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the probe agency would not summon BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case till the court heard her plea on November 20.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, "Don't call her in the meantime."
Raju assured the bench that Kavitha would not be called for questioning till November 20.
On September 15, the ED had told the apex court that the summons issued to Kavitha for her appearance before the agency would be extended by 10 days.
The ED had issued the summons dated September 4 to Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, seeking her appearance at the agency's Delhi office on September 15.
