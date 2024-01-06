 ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family file police complaints against each other; agency faces fresh resistance : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family file police complaints against each other; agency faces fresh resistance

ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family file police complaints against each other; agency faces fresh resistance

The ED also issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan as there are apprehensions that he might flee the country following the incident

ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family file police complaints against each other; agency faces fresh resistance

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Kolkata, January 6

Amid a political uproar over the assault on an Enforcement Directorate team in West Bengal, the family of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and the central agency on Saturday filed police complaints against each other in connection with a raid during which the ED officials were attacked and injured by a mob.

The police also lodged a suo motu case against the ED officers, who were conducting the raid in connection with the ration distribution scam, on the charges of molestation, forcible entrance and theft.

The central agency sleuths also faced a similar type of mob resistance during the arrest of another TMC leader connected to the scam.

The ED issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan as there are apprehensions that he might flee the country following the incident in which three ED officers were injured and several vehicles damaged by a mob at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, which is close to the Bangladesh border.

Sahajahan's family members filed a police complaint, alleging that the central agency raided their residence without prior notice and broke locks to gain entry.

The ED also lodged a complaint against Sahajahan and his supporters for assaulting its officers.

A senior policeman with Basirhat Police District confirmed that three complaints were lodged at Nazat police station.

Meanwhile, ED officers faced resistance again during the arrest of TMC leader and former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The arrest, following 17 hours of search at Adhya's residence, led to his supporters attempting to obstruct investigators and pelting their vehicles with stones.

CRPF personnel accompanying the ED team intervened, resorting to baton-charging to regain control.

“Adhya was also questioned. He was arrested as his replies were not satisfactory,” an ED officer said.

“After the arrest, his supporters, led by women, tried to stop the officers from taking him along with them,” he said.

However, the assault was not of the scale compared to what the central agency sleuths witnessed on Friday morning at Sahajahan's residence.

Adhya, like Sahajahan, is considered close to state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, previously arrested in connection with the alleged scam. A Kolkata court remanded Adhya to 14 days' ED custody.

The ED also issued a lookout notice against Sahajahan. “We have issued a lookout notice for the TMC leader, and necessary instructions have been sent to the Airports Authority of India,” stated an ED officer.

Sahajahan, in a purported audio message to his followers, claimed that he is innocent and the ED raid was a BJP conspiracy to malign the TMC government.

The incident continued to roil Bengal's political landscape, with the BJP demanding that TMC leaders arrested by central agencies be held in prisons outside the state.

“Central agencies should take all TMC leaders arrested in various scams from the state and lodge them in prisons outside Bengal so that the ruling party cannot conspire to foment mob violence in the name of protest against the investigations into corruption cases,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Responding to it, TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar condemned the attack on ED personnel but highlighted that the agency conducted raids without informing local authorities.

“ED and other agencies have conducted raids at properties of popular TMC leaders at the behest of the saffron party in the last two years,” he said.

He alleged that the ED kept the police and administration in the dark before undertaking such operations, adding that the police could have controlled the situation.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had previously called for the imposition of the President's rule, said, “The attacks on ED officials by TMC supporters is a blot on the image of West Bengal, where even personnel of investigating agencies are beaten up for probing alleged loot of public money by the ruling party.”

Meanwhile, two of the injured ED officers were discharged from a private hospital on Saturday evening after officers from Basirhat Police recorded their statement regarding Friday's incident, sources said.

The other officer who is still undergoing treatment at the HDU unit of the hospital was not questioned by the police officers.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum

2
Punjab

Punjab DSP was with auto driver for 3 hours; where is 2nd bullet fired from his pistol; gaping loopholes in police version

3
World

Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

4
Trending

Viral video: Paid Rs 4.5 lakh for broken seats, had to use phone torch light; Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight

5
India

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

6
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

7
Punjab

Punjab Governor asks CM to provide report on minister Aman Arora’s conviction

8
Amritsar

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

9
India

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

10
Entertainment

Feroz Khan would have laughed out loud, says son Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman's claim of getting a pay cut on sets of 'Qurbani'

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 m...

‘Bharat mata ki jai’, Indian crew of hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk thanks Indian Navy for rescuing them

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them

The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted the attempted hijacking o...

Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms

Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms

Guidelines come against the backdrop of complaints of sub-st...

ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family lodge police complaints against each other day after raid

ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family file police complaints against each other; agency faces fresh resistance

The ED also issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan as there a...

Alaska plane incident: DGCA asks airlines to conduct inspection of emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max

Alaska plane incident: DGCA asks airlines to conduct inspection of emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft

Inspections will be done during night halt of aircraft conce...


Cities

View All

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

Amritsar: Government teacher suspended for molesting 3 girls, still at large

Amritsar district administration puts ban on sale, storage, use of kite string till February 12

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib former Jathedar Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh dies

Takht Damdama Sahib former Jathedar dies

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib former Jathedar Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh dies

Sarpanches support Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally in Bathinda tomorrow

Scientists at Mohali institute discover molecular mechanisms that can help develop therapies for neurogenetic disorders

Scientists at Mohali institute discover molecular mechanisms that can help develop therapies for neurogenetic disorders

BJP chief JP Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

18-year-old youth arrested in Delhi, weapons seized; cops say was inspired by Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang

18-year-old Uttarakhand youth 'inspired by Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar' arrested in Delhi, weapons seized

Delhi excise ‘scam’: Court grants interim bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru

14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

Major fire breaks out in forest near Modi Mill in Delhi’s Okhla, causes traffic snarls

AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

Gaping loopholes in police version in DSP murder case

Punjab DSP was with auto driver for 3 hours; where is 2nd bullet fired from his pistol; gaping loopholes in police version

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Jalandhar: Infant’s body exhumed on court orders

Congress failed to protect Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, case against him bogus: Sunil Jakhar

LPU alumnus joins Paris Olympics broadcast crew

Seven Ludhiana Municipal Corporation employees booked for embezzling over Rs 2 crore

Seven Ludhiana Municipal Corporation employees booked for embezzling over Rs 2 crore

Protect yourself from intense cold conditions, Ludhiana residents told

Health Department cautions against common myths in winter

79K new vehicles registered in Ludhiana in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

Ludhiana: CP flags off PCR vehicles equipped with dashcams

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands