Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

PTI

Hyderabad, June 8

Veteran media personality and Ramoji group chairman Ch Ramoji Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital here early on Saturday. He was 88.

Rao, who was admitted to a hospital here on June 5 following respiratory problems, passed away at 4.50 am, according to Eenadu sources.

The mortal remains were shifted to his residence in the famous Ramoji Film city near here.

Ramoji Rao, who created a sensation in the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the Eenadu newspaper and ETV group of channels, was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of Ramoji Rao, describing him as a visionary who revolutionised Indian media.

Rao's rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films, Modi said on X, adding that through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards in innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.

“Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India's development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he said.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the death of Ramoji Rao.

Venkaiah Naidu said Ramoji Rao set a new trend in every field he worked. Ramoji Rao's service to Telugu language and culture will be remembered forever, he added.

Revanth Reddy termed Ramoji Rao's death as a “great loss” to the Telugu newspaper and media industry. The CM, who is in Delhi to attend CWC meeting, directed state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to conduct Ramoji Rao's funeral with official honours, a CMO release said.

Chandrababu Naidu said Ramoji Rao left an indelible impression on the lives of Telugu people. Ramoji Rao's demise is a loss not just to the state but the country, he said.

Ramoji Rao set new trends and reforms in the media industry while upholding values, Kishan Reddy said.

Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi posted an emotional message on X saying that Ramoji Rao who is like a mountain that never bowed down to anyone reached the heavenly abode.

Ramoji Rao is survived by wife and a son.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Telangana