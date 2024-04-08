Eight complain of side-effects after cataract surgery in Indore

Indore, April 7
Eight persons allegedly experienced side-effects after cataract surgery at a hospital in Indore last month, prompting the local administration to seal the medical facility’s operation theatre and launch a probe into the matter, officials said on Sunday.
It is difficult to say whether these patients have lost their eyesight or not and things will be clear after the investigation, they said.
A managing trustee of the hospital, however said there was no negligence and claimed the eight patients had a “reaction” in their eyes due to unknown reasons and all of them were discharged after treatment.
The local administration has constituted a three-member committee, which has started a probe into the reasons why the side-effects occured, Dr Pradeep Goyal, District Blindness Control Society manager, said.
The cataract surgeries were carried out on 79 patients at government expenses on March 20 at the Choithram Netralaya in Madhya Pradesh under the National Programme for Control of Blindness, he said.
The hospital’s operation theatre where the cataract surgeries were performed has been sealed, he said.
