Elderly couple found burnt to death in Kerala's Pathanamthitta; police suspect suicide

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), April 11
An elderly couple was found burnt to death in their home at Mallappally here on Thursday morning, police said.
The couple, aged 78 and 74, were living alone and it is suspected that it was a case of suicide, they said.
Neighbours noticed smoke coming from the house in the morning and when they broke open the doors, they found the couple burnt to death.
The gas cylinder was found to be open and is suspected to be the cause of the fire, police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM
The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting ...
Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'
Mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally well-funded and ...
6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'
The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr
CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’
CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the pri...
Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur joins BJP, likely to contest against Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda
Rohan Gupta, confidante of late Congress veteran Ahmed Patel...