Elderly man arrested for sexually harassing co-passenger onboard Frankfurt-Bengaluru Lufthansa flight

PTI

Bengaluru, November 8

A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female passenger on a Frankfurt-Bengaluru Lufthansa flight, police said on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place on November 6 while the 32-year-old woman, who hails from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, was asleep, they said.

While she was sleeping, the man, seated next to her, allegedly touched her private parts and misbehaved with her. Thereafter, she requested a flight attendant and got her seat changed as the man continued to harass her during the journey.

After the flight landed in Bengaluru, the woman filed a complaint against him at Kempegowda International Airport Police Station following which a case was registered under section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

“The man was arrested and produced before the court. However, he was later released on bail,” he said.

#Andhra Pradesh