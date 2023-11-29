 Elect Modi as PM to oust Mamata, no one can stop CAA implementation: Amit Shah at Kolkata rally : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Elect Modi as PM to oust Mamata, no one can stop CAA implementation: Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

Elect Modi as PM to oust Mamata, no one can stop CAA implementation: Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

Shah launches BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign, attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

Elect Modi as PM to oust Mamata, no one can stop CAA implementation: Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a BJP protest rally against West Bengal Government, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, November 29

Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Wednesday that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said the people will elect Narendra Modi as the prime minister in 2024 to set the foundation for the BJP to form the government in West Bengal in the 2026 assembly polls.

Addressing a big rally here to launch the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign, Shah launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issues of appeasement, infiltration, corruption and political violence, alleging she has “destroyed” the state.

Banerjee has been opposing the CAA due to her support to infiltration, he asserted, adding that a state with so much infiltration cannot develop.

He urged people to throw out her government by electing the BJP in the next assembly polls in 2026 and asked them to lay its foundation by supporting the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said, “Give so many seats to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that Modiji says I have become PM due to Bengal.”

The Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won the last assembly polls by “rigging” but the BJP jumped to 77 seats from zero, he said, calling upon people to end the TMC’s alleged misrule of corruption, infiltration, and political violence by electing a government conducive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of development.

The syndicate run by the Trinamool Congress, Shah alleged, is not letting huge sums of money sent by the Modi government to reach the state’s poor.

He cited figures to assert that the Centre’s funding for the state through various schemes has risen many times under the BJP than the Congress-led UPA, of which Banerjee was also a member.

Lauding the turnout at the rally, he said this indicates the people’s mood and claimed that the BJP will come to power with two-third majority in the state in 2026.

The BJP’s performance in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will create the foundation of its win in the assembly polls, he said.

Turning to the contentious CAA issue, he said Banerjee has been opposing it but it is a law of the country and no one can stop its implementation, which has been in a limbo as the central government is yet to frame its rules amid the opposition’s strong stand against the law.

Parliament had passed the law in 2019

They, Shah said in a reference to the intended beneficiaries of the law, have as much a right to citizenship as anyone else. Banerjee once stalled Parliament over the issue of infiltration but she is now keeping mum, he said, claiming that no one can infiltrate into Assam after the BJP was voted to power in the state.

“Assam has done a commendable job in stopping infiltration. But in West Bengal, infiltration persists due to the TMC government’s vote-bank politics. Mamata Banerjee is opposing CAA, but let me say it clearly that CAA will be implemented in the country. No one can stop the implementation of CAA,” Shah declared.

Hitting out at Banerjee over the suspension of the Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, he said she may try to silence him but cannot silence people of the state.

Her time as the state’s chief minister is over, he said, often referring to her as ‘didi’.

Shah also dared Banerjee to suspend from her party some of its leaders arrested in corruption cases, and said she cannot do it as she apprehended that they may implicate her nephew, a reference to MP Abhishek Banerjee.

“The people of Bengal are fed up with the cut money and syndicates of TMC,” he said.

The home minister said as many as 212 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal in political violence and added that people will avenge these murders with their votes in the 2026 assembly polls.

Banerjee has destroyed West Bengal, Shah alleged, citing political violence, corruption, appeasement in state.

The state’s development is Modi’s top priority but it can only happen when there is a government conducive to the prime minister’s agenda, he said.

He urged people to ensure a big win for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

“We must ensure that the BJP forms the next government in West Bengal. To achieve this, we must win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from the state in the next Parliamentary elections,” Shah emphasised, echoing sentiments expressed during an April rally when he set a target of winning over 35 seats in the state.

The Union minister was addressing the rally at the historic Esplanade, with an eye on setting the tone for the party’s Lok Sabha campaign in the state.

It was from the same venue in 2014 that Shah, as the-then BJP president, had launched the party’s 2016 assembly poll campaign in the state.

This time, the state police had denied his rally permission but the BJP moved the Calcutta High Court, which dismissed the administration’s contention and allowed the public meeting.

The party had won 18, its highest ever, of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

At the rally Shah was joined by the state party leadership and Union ministers from the state.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Lok Sabha #Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore of GST compensation after it lodged new claim with Centre: Finance Minister Cheema

2
India

Wife fights with husband on way to Bangkok, pilot is forced to divert flight to Delhi

3
Entertainment

Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

4
Diaspora

Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US

5
India

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

6
Patiala

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

7
Punjab

Ropar to get new Rs 27-crore road link to Baddi, Nalagarh

8
India

'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel

9
Uttarakhand

'Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up': Rescued workers interact with PM

10
India

3 states on alert after Centre flags surge in respiratory diseases in China

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Top News

Cabinet approves extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 5 years

Cabinet approves extension of free foodgrain scheme for 5 years, over 81 crore people to benefit

Also clears Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiya...

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

Naresh Kumar who is due to retire on November 30

Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

Peace agreement with UNLF by Centre and Manipur government m...

Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist on American soil: India forms probe panel

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says I...

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

Justice Jasmeet Singh observes that woman herself “perpetuat...


Cities

View All

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

9 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.45 crore

Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

GRAP-III curbs revoked, construction work to resume

Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

STF cracks down on drug peddlers, nabs 2

Healthcare services at Nakodar Civil Hospital to be digitised soon

Two arrested with stolen bikes

2 months on, students attend classes at panchayat ghar

Two accused in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnap case killed in firing

Two gangsters wanted in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapping case killed in firing

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Two on bike ‘snatch’ bag with Rs 25 lakh from Ludhiana petrol pump workers

Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death