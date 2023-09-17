Elect Modi to check infiltration, says Shah

PTI

Jhanjharpur, September 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday warned that Bihar’s areas close to the borders will become “infested with infiltrators” if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not voted back to power.

Shah, widely regarded as the BJP’s “principal strategist”, made the remark at a rally in Jhanjharpur parliamentary constituency, situated close to Nepal and Bangladesh.

He, however, exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA, which performed well in Bihar in the last couple of Lok Sabha polls, will win “all 40 seats” of the state in 2024.

The Home Minister, who spoke for close to 30 minutes, charged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad of pursuing “appeasement politics” through measures like cuts in holidays of government schools.

Continuing with the tirade against appeasement, he slammed the Congress, a partner in the state’s ruling alliance, for dragging its feet on Ram temple at Ayodhya and Article 370 that gave special status to J&K.

