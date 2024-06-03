Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

The Election Commission of India issued a formal request to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, seeking concrete evidence to support his allegations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted 150 district magistrates (DMs) and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

The EC had asked him to share details regarding his claim by 7 pm on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to Ramesh, the EC referred to his post on X on June 1, where he asserted, “The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: The will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4, Mr Modi, Mr Shah and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution.

They are under watch.” In response, the EC emphasised the need for Ramesh to substantiate his claims with factual information.

Earlier today, Ramesh reiterated his accusations in an interview with a news agency, denouncing the exit polls released on Saturday evening as “completely bogus” and orchestrated by those anticipating their imminent political departure.

He said, “These are all part of the psychological games being played by the outgoing Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the outgoing Home Minister (Amit Shah). Shah called up 150 District Magistrates and collectors yesterday. The results that the exit polls have come up with bear no relation to reality.”

Ramesh further suggested that the exit polls were deliberately manipulated to create a false narrative of the BJP’s performance. He accused the outgoing administration of engaging in “mind games”, citing the multiple meetings held by the Prime Minister on Sunday as an example. “The fact that the outgoing Home Minister is talking to 150 DMs and collectors, and the outgoing PM is discussing a so-called 100-day plan, indicates their desperation. They need a plan for what they will do after June 4,” he added.

The allegations have stirred considerable controversy as the nation awaits the counting of votes on June 4.

The political landscape remains tense as all eyes are on the upcoming vote count, which will determine the composition of the next Lok Sabha.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Congress #Jairam Ramesh