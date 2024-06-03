 Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

The Election Commission of India issued a formal request to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, seeking concrete evidence to support his allegations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted 150 district magistrates (DMs) and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

The Election Commission of India issued a formal request to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, seeking concrete evidence to support his allegations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted 150 district magistrates (DMs) and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

The EC had asked him to share details regarding his claim by 7 pm on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to Ramesh, the EC referred to his post on X on June 1, where he asserted, “The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: The will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4, Mr Modi, Mr Shah and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution.

They are under watch.” In response, the EC emphasised the need for Ramesh to substantiate his claims with factual information.

Earlier today, Ramesh reiterated his accusations in an interview with a news agency, denouncing the exit polls released on Saturday evening as “completely bogus” and orchestrated by those anticipating their imminent political departure.

He said, “These are all part of the psychological games being played by the outgoing Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the outgoing Home Minister (Amit Shah). Shah called up 150 District Magistrates and collectors yesterday. The results that the exit polls have come up with bear no relation to reality.”

Ramesh further suggested that the exit polls were deliberately manipulated to create a false narrative of the BJP’s performance. He accused the outgoing administration of engaging in “mind games”, citing the multiple meetings held by the Prime Minister on Sunday as an example. “The fact that the outgoing Home Minister is talking to 150 DMs and collectors, and the outgoing PM is discussing a so-called 100-day plan, indicates their desperation. They need a plan for what they will do after June 4,” he added.

The allegations have stirred considerable controversy as the nation awaits the counting of votes on June 4.

The political landscape remains tense as all eyes are on the upcoming vote count, which will determine the composition of the next Lok Sabha.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Congress #Jairam Ramesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

2
Punjab

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

3
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

4
India Assembly election 2024

Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats

5
India

PM Modi chairs host of meetings, asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

6
Punjab

61.32 per cent turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

7
India Assembly election 2024

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly

8
India

As his interim bail ends, Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

9
Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Exit polls predict no clear winner in Punjab

10
Features

Hey Bhagwan! Pilgrim surge in Uttarakhand shrines throws life out of gear

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission


Cities

View All

Voting remains peaceful in district

Voting remains peaceful in district

Amid blistering heat, residents vote at 2,134 polling stations

Scorching sun fails to dampen first-time voters’ enthusiasm

Day after AAP worker killed, Lakhowal village boycotts poll

Hoping for better facilities visually impaired exercise right to franchise

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

First-timers vote for development, jobs

Both Tandon, Tewari confident of victory

Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Delhi records 42.8°C

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Jalandhar: Electoral fate of 26 candidates sealed

Red carpet welcome for visitors at model polling stations

Two months on, they brave the elements in line of duty

Poor turnout hints at voter disillusionment towards parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

Pink, green, model booths only in name, voters in dismay

Bittu, Warring or Parashar? Voters’ choice sealed in EVMs

First-time voters exercise franchise with enthusiasm

Aged, disabled, newlyweds, first-timers, all queue up to cast vote in Ludhiana

Two injured in collision between two trains near Madhopur in Punjab’s Sirhind

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village