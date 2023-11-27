Election Commission asks Telangana government to stop disbursements under Rythu Bandhu scheme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

The Election Commission on Monday withdrew the permission granted to the Telangana government for disbursal of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under its Rythu Bandhu scheme, as the state finance minister, who is also contesting the ongoing assembly elections, had made a public announcement of it, in violation of the model code of conduct.

The state goes to polls on November 30.

“There shall be no disbursement under the scheme till the model code of conduct in the Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms,” the Election Commission said.

The poll panel has sought a response from the Telangana government by 3 pm on Monday on the compliance of its directions.

The Election Commission had given its approval to the Telangana government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds.

The state was also asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.

The Election Commission has also informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission.

The state finance minister, however, had made a public announcement about the release of disbursement of rabi instalments.

He had reportedly said, “The disbursement will be made on Monday (November 27). Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account."

