Election Commission asks Telangana government to stop disbursements under Rythu Bandhu scheme

New Delhi, November 27
The Election Commission on Monday withdrew the permission granted to the Telangana government for disbursal of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under its Rythu Bandhu scheme, as the state finance minister, who is also contesting the ongoing assembly elections, had made a public announcement of it, in violation of the model code of conduct.
The state goes to polls on November 30.
“There shall be no disbursement under the scheme till the model code of conduct in the Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms,” the Election Commission said.
The poll panel has sought a response from the Telangana government by 3 pm on Monday on the compliance of its directions.
The Election Commission had given its approval to the Telangana government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds.
The state was also asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.
The Election Commission has also informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission.
The state finance minister, however, had made a public announcement about the release of disbursement of rabi instalments.
He had reportedly said, “The disbursement will be made on Monday (November 27). Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account."
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parts of auger machine removed from rubble at Uttarkashi tunnel
Manual drilling will now start at the tunnel to prepare an e...
Malaysia joins Thailand and Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry to Indians
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...
Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara
The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...
PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak birth anniversary
Modi also posts on X his tributes to the first Sikh guru fro...
Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone
A thick layer of smog blankets Delhi and its suburbs, reduci...