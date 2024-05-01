Election Commission bans BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for remarks against Congress

PTI

New Delhi, May 1

The Election Commission (ECI) on Wednesday barred Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his “objectionable” remarks against the Congress.

ECI said his remarks at a press conference Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories.

The 48-hour ban of the Telangana former chief minister comes into force at 8 pm on Wednesday.

After Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rao is the second politician to be banned from campaigning for 48 hours in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

