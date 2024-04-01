Election Commission censures BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress’s Supriya Shrinate for derogatory comments against women

New Delhi, April 1
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday censured BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress’ Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against the dignity of women.
ECI said it is convinced that they made a low-level personal attack and thus violated the provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). They have been warned to remain careful in public utterances during the MCC period.
Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by ECI Monday onwards.
A copy of the warning notice or censure is also being marked to their respective party chiefs for sensitising their functionaries to be careful while communicating in public domain and refrain from any such derogatory comments and violations of model code guidelines.
A controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Shrinate’s accounts against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded by the BJP as its candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.
Ghosh was captured on video mocking Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s family background.
He later apologised for his contentious remarks against the West Bengal Chief Minister.
