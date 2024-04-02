Election Commission censures Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for remarks

New Delhi, April 1
The Election Commission on Monday censured BJP’s West Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their respective derogatory remarks against the dignity of women.
Warned to be careful
The commission said it was convinced that they made low-level personal attacks and thus violated the provisions of the model code of conduct.
In separate orders, the EC warned them to be careful in public utterances while the model code of conduct was effective. Their election-related communications would be specially and additionally monitored by the commission from Monday onwards.
A copy of the warning notice or censure was also marked to their respective party chiefs for sensitising their functionaries to be careful while communicating in public domain and refrain from any such derogatory comments and violations of model code guidelines.
A controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Shrinate’s accounts against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded by the BJP as its candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.
Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming those were not posted by her, but by someone else who had access to her accounts.
Ghosh was captured on video mocking Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s family background. He later apologised for his contentious remarks against the West Bengal CM.
