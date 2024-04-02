Election Commission censures Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The Election Commission on Monday censured BJP’s West Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their respective derogatory remarks against the dignity of women.

The commission said it was convinced that they made low-level personal attacks and thus violated the provisions of the model code of conduct.

A controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Shrinate’s accounts against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded by the BJP as its candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming those were not posted by her, but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

Ghosh was captured on video mocking Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s family background. He later apologised for his contentious remarks against the West Bengal CM.

