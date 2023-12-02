Election Commission defers counting in Mizoram to December 4

New Delhi, December 1
The EC on Friday shifted the counting date for the Mizoram Assembly polls to December 4 from December 3, on a request received from various quarters. An EC statement said it received representations to shift the date as Sunday holds special significance for people of Mizoram. Meanwhile, voter turnout was revised to 71.34% in Telangana.
