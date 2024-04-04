Election Commission directive to Chief Secretaries, DGPs

New Delhi, April 3
The Election Commission has directed the chief secretaries and director general of police (DGPs) of all states and UTs to plug interstate and international borders to check the inflow of illicit liquor, cash, drugs, arms and freebies.
The ECI today convened a meeting with all states and UTs to review the law and order situation for the Lok Sabha and Assembly poll.
The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT
Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...
Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja
Congress holds grand roadshow in Wayanad | No INDIA bloc sea...