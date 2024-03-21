Election Commission directs government to stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp

New Delhi, March 21
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed the IT Ministry to ensure the stoppage of WhatsApp messages promoting the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" campaign from being delivered to mobilephone customers across the country, as Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.
Seeking a compliance report from the IT Ministry on its directive, ECI said it has been receiving complaints regarding these messages still reaching people despite MCC being in place since March 16.
The IT Ministry claimed that it was happening due to system architecture and network limitations, which may have led to delayed delivery of these messages to subscribers even after the imposition of MCC.
The direction from ECI came after the "Viksit Bharat" messages had flooded mobilephones of users not only within the country, but even on phones of people in Europe and America, causing a furore on social media.
"The Commission has received complaints from various quarters that such messages are still being delivered on citizens' phones. Since MCC is now in force, you are hereby directed to ensure forthwith that no further delivery of WhatsApp messages take place during MCC period. A compliance report in this regard may be sent immediately," the ECI directed the IT secretary in the letter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...